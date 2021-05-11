COVID-19 Information: The search engine also automatically provides the link for the government’s Cowin portal for vaccine registration.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google has announced a new update to facilitate the search of information related to the COVID-19 vaccination and its registration. The US-based company now provides new features on Google Maps that help people in India to find critical resources such as medical oxygen and hospital beds amidst the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

One of the important updates introduced by Google on its platform is in regard to Google Search. Whenever a user searches about COVID-19 on Google Search, they are provided with information related to vaccines, centres where they can get vaccinated, or necessary precautions to take to avoid transmission of the virus. The search engine also automatically provides the link for the government’s CoWIN portal for vaccine registration.

Further, Google Search promotes authentic information regarding self-care, prevention, and treatment of the virus from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Apart from this, Google has also developed dedicated Doodles on its homepage to create awareness about the vaccine and encourage people to wear masks.

Interestingly, a set of playlists has also been created by Google on its video platform- YouTube to spread authentic facts and information about vaccines and prevention from the virus. They can be accessed through the YouTube India channel.

The Google Maps feature of the company now allows sharing the location of over 23,000 vaccination centres in the country. The information is directly made available in as many as eight Indian languages through government websites to avoid fake information.

Not only this, but Google has also introduced Q&A functions where people can locally share information amongst each other. However, the authenticity of this information is not guaranteed by Google as it is generated by the users.

Many Non Profit Organizations such as GOONJ, GiveIndia, United Way of Mumbai and Charities Aid Foundation India are said to receive support from Google to raise funds to fight the deadly virus. In fact, Google runs its own internal donation campaign to help these NGOs.

With over 2.3 crore Coronavirus cases in India, the country has become the 2nd largest infected country in the world. Meanwhile, the government has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive allowing people between the age of 18 to 45 to get vaccinated.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha