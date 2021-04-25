Delhi Police has set up a digital data bank of Plasma Donors, Jeevan Rakshak. Read on to know steps regarding registration

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: The national capital is reeling under the crisis after witnessing a major spike in COVID-19 cases. Owing to this, hospitals are running out of beds, oxygen cylinders, and other medical facilities. Not just this, they are also a shortage of plasma, Delhi government is encouraging people to come out and donate plasma. Recently, Delhi Police has set up a digital data bank of Plasma Donors, Jeevan Rakshak.

This initiative has been launched on the official website of Delhi Police--delhipolice.nic.in. This initiative will help COVID patients in finding suitable plasma donor. It will also help the plasma donors to reach out to needy people easily.

What is Plasma Therapy?

It is an experimental procedure to treat the deadly virus. It contains antibodies that can help a COVID patient in fighting the pathogen. In this treatment, plasma, a yellowish liquid part of the blood, is extracted from a person who recovered. Then the extract is injected into a COVID patient.

Both Plasma donor and the recipient can register, here's how:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi Police-- delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Donate Plasma-Save Lives'

Step 3: A Google document will open if you are a donor, click on 'I am a Plasma Donor'. If you are a plasma recipient, click on 'I am a Plasma recipient (Patient/Care Taker)'

Step 4: Fill in your details such as name, gender, age, blood group, location, contact number, marital status. If you are the recipient then, enter the patient ID of the hospital, location of the hospital, etc

This data will be maintained by Delhi Police's dedicated team, who will keep an on the requests received and the availability of a donor.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 93,080 cases and 13,898 fatalities so far. Total 8,97, 804 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv