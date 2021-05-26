COVID Vaccine Registration: The ongoing vaccination drive in India allows citizens above 18 years of age to get the vaccine against Coronavirus. Slot booking can be done by registering on the CoWin portal.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Aarogya Setu app has come up with a new Blue Tick feature update. With the help of this Blue Tick feature, users can now update their vaccination status. This means that, if you have got your vaccination done, its status can be shown on the Aarogya Setu app. Taking the first dose of vaccine will show only one blue tick in your status and once both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are completed you will see a double blue tick mark on the Aarogya Setu app.

Aarogya Setu app’s Twitter announcement

The Blue Tick feature update has been announced on the official Twitter handle of the Arogya Setu app. The announcement states once both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccines are administered in the beneficiary a blue shield along with a double tick will appear in their status on the app. This will indicate that the beneficiary is fully vaccinated. The ongoing vaccination drive in India allows citizens above 18 years of age to get the vaccine against Coronavirus. Slot booking can be done by registering on the CoWin portal which has been dedicated to book appointments for the Covid vaccine.

How to register?

• First open the Aarogya Setu app

• Then click on registration for vaccination

• Then enter your phone number on which you would like to receive One Time Password (OTP)

• Enter the OTP when asked

• Fill in your personal information like name, age, gender, and photo ID proof

• After you have registered your personal details and clicked on confirm button, search for vaccination Centres in your area by pin code

• Next choose the day and time for vaccination

• You will receive a confirmation message with all the details once the appointment is booked

How to download the certificate?

• Open the Aarogya Setu app

• Sign in with your registered mobile number and click on the CoWin tab

• Add your 13 digit Beneficiary Reference ID

• After this the vaccination certificate can be downloaded

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan