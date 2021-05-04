COVID Vaccination: Unable to find slots for vaccination? These websites and apps will help you get the real-time update of the availability of the next slot.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: India has been reeling under the cascading impact of the second wave of coronavirus. Amidst this unprecedented time, the government has ramped up the vaccination process and in the third phase of vaccination, people above the age of 18 are getting inoculated. However, people are finding it difficult to book the available slots for the vaccine. Well, to help people, various apps and websites are providing real-time update to the users about the next available slot through which they can book their vaccination slot on the CoWIN portal.

Notably, these sites and apps are also sending the notification through email, SMS and Telegram in which they are updating people about the next available slot on the CoWIN portal in their nearby vaccination centre.

Check out the list of Website and apps which will help you to track real-time availability of vaccination slots:

Getjab.in

This platform provides the users with the availability of vaccine slots. In this, the users have to register to get notified. You need to enter details like your name, district, Email and phone number. After this, you will get notified by Email, whenever the next slot is available in your district.

Findslot.in

This website also gives a real-time update about the next slot of the vaccination available. In this, you need to enter your city's name, age group, pin code and you will be able to get the update of the next slot available for the vaccine in your nearby vaccination centre.

Under45.in

This website has similar features to Findslot.in.You need to select your state and enter your district and you will be able to find the slots. Apart from this, you can also get updates about the next available slots through Telegram.

On Tuesday, India recorded 3,57,229 fresh cases of infection and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 2,02.82,833.

