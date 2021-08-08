One should only text the government’s official ‘Corona Helpdesk’. In order to get your Covid-19 certificate on WhatsApp, one should type ‘Covid certificate' and send it to 91 90131 51515 and then enter the OTP they have received within 30 seconds to get the certificate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another initiative by the government related to the COVID vaccination, it has become easy for people to get their Covid vaccine certificate just through a simple WhatsApp text. The government has launched a new feature wherein there is no hassle to login into the CoWin website and download the Covid certificate, people who want their vaccination certificate can send a WhatsApp message to +91 90131 51515 and can easily get the certificate on their WhatsApp.

However, one should only text the government’s official ‘Corona Helpdesk’. In order to get your Covid-19 certificate on WhatsApp, one should type ‘Covid certificate' and send it to 91 90131 51515 and then enter the OTP they have received within 30 seconds to get the certificate.

“Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," the Health Minister’s office said in a tweet.

According to the Union Health Minister the country has administered 50.62 crore Covid-19 jabs. On Saturday, the Ministry said 27,55,447 vaccine doses were administered as the first jabs for the people who are in the age group of 18-44 years whereas 5,08,616 as their second jab.

The ministry added, that states and UT's like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have given the first jab of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh people who are in the age group of 18-44.

On the other hand, crores of vaccine doses have been given to administered in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh



The government is emphasising its citizen to get their Covid-19 vaccines as this is the only way to fight against the virus. Once the person has received the first and second dose of the vaccine they received their vaccine certificate as proof.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen