New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The novel coronavirus has crippled the world, affecting over five million and claiming lakhs of lives. With scientists and researchers unable to find a vaccine for the deadly pathogen, social distancing seems the best way to break the chain of the infection.

Several companies are also promoting social distancing, urging their employees to work from home as it seems the only way to control the novel coronavirus. With the world struggling against the deadly COVID-19 infection, Facebook has now decided to extend work from home for its employees until July 2021.

In a statement, the Facebook also said that the tech giant will give its employees an additional USD 1,000 for home office needs, adding that it will continue reopening offices in a restricted capacity where government guidance permits and where virus mitigation has taken place for about two months.

"Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021", a Facebook spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, as reported by Reuters.

With this, Facebook has now joined Google which had earlier said that it would allow its employees who do not need to be in the office to work from home until the end of June 2021. Later, microblogging website Twitter had also proposed remote work indefinitely for some of its employees.

The tech giant, however, has said that it was unlikely many locations will reopen in the United States (US) and Latin America before the end of the year because of the surging coronavirus cases across the world.

Nearly 48,000 employees of Facebook are working remotely since March after the company announced that it would have its employees work remotely through the end of 2020. “I think that it’s possible that over the next five to 10 years — maybe closer to 10 than five, but somewhere in that range — I think we could get to about half of the company working remotely permanently,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had told The Verge in an interview.

