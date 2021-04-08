The app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to match the characteristics of your voice with that of already recorded voice samples to identify the extent of the risk you are at.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Can you imagine getting tested for coronavirus at your home by using your smartphone? No, then you must start thinking that way because an Israel-based tech company, known as Vocalis Health, has claimed that its app VocalisCheck, which works on Android and iOS platforms, can help in checking whether you have contracted the coronavirus or not by just hearing your voice.

The app, known as VocalisCheck, works as it asks the user to loudly count from 50 to 70 and record your audio on your smartphone. The audio then is transformed into a spectrogram, which looks like a heat image. The transformed audio then is compared with the audio of positive COVID-19 patients and is analysed by the app, after which you get a result. The app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to match the characteristics of your voice with that of already recorded voice samples to identify the extent of the risk you are at.

Interestingly, the app has also been reportedly tested in India also and found an accuracy of over 80 per cent. According to Vocalis Health, the company had conducted a clinical survey along with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) at their NESCO COVID-19 Center. The survey included 2,000 people who recorded their voices in English, Marathi, Gujarati and Hindi. The results of the survey showed an 81.2 per cent accuracy rate, as claimed by Vocalis Health.

(Disclaimer: Jagran English does not verify the veracity of the claims made by the VocalisCheck app. The report is merely based on the claims of the company)

How does the app help in testing coronavirus?

According to Vocalis Health, voice is the first-line defence against the coronavirus. The app, VocalisCheck, required a voice sample of you loud and clearly counting from 50 to 70. Your voice sample is then uploaded on cloud-based analytics, which compares the characteristics of your voice sample with that of already recorded voices of positive COVID-19 patients and provides the results in less than a couple of minutes.

“We are building a wide array of vocal biomarkers with over 1 million voice data points in our database. Analyzing these data sets, Vocalis Health is identifying disease-specific vocal biomarkers to go through various validations. The AI algorithms are designed to extract 512 different features from a voice sample, which are then matched on the cloud. For COVID detection specifically, the algorithms need to identify symptoms such as shortness of breath, headaches and fever, which your voice sample may be able to hint at”, Vocalis Health said in a statement.

However, people in India may not be able to use the app anytime soon as it requires a pre-registered login ID and password to use the app on Android smartphones after downloading it from Google Play Store, while on iPhone -- iOS Platform -- the app crashes at loading time.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan