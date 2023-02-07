Cloud 11 Event: OnePlus Launched THESE 7 Gadgets At The Mega Event

The Chinese technology company OnePlus in its Cloud 11 event held at Aerocity, New Delhi, India announced a series of new products including the next generation TWS earbuds, two new performance smartphones, one flagship television, one router, a mechanical keyboard, and it's first ever Tablet in the event.

Furthermore, the company announced that some of the products including phones, and earbuds would be on sale by the end of this month while some other gadgets including the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Q2 Pro TV will be available starting in April.

Here is a quick round-up of the gadgets that launched at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event:

1. OnePlus 11 5G: The highly anticipated flagship phone made its debut with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and improved camera with Hasselblad collaboration. Additionally, the phone also gets a flagship display with a variable refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. The price of the base trim starts from Rs 56,999.

2. OnePlus 11R: As a surprise, the company has continued its ‘R’ series and launched the 11R as its mid-range option for users who are looking for a versatile phone. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor along with a dedicated vapour cooling system for enhanced performance. The price for the base (8GB RAM) trim is Rs 39,999.

3. OnePlus Tab: For the first time ever, the company has announced its OnePlus Pad with some serious specifications. The tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset along with a massive 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. Additionally, the brand has offered a magnetic keyboard and stylus support with it.

4. OnePlus Buds Pro 2/2R: The next generation of the OnePlus Buds series which now has better sound and support of Google Spatial Audio. Additionally, the company has provided bigger tweeters and drivers with 2.5x smarter and better active noise cancellation. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R costs Rs 9,999 and the Buds 2 costs around Rs 11,999.

5. OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro: The successor of the OnePlus Q1 television which has got more enhanced colour accuracy, OLED 4k display, 70W 2.1 channel sound system, Horizon Soundbar design, and is powered by Gamma Engine Ultra, a newly manufactured chip. The price of the TV starts from Rs 99,999.

6. Mechanical Keyboard: The company also shared some glimpses of its mechanical keyboard with its fancy design and futuristic features including the crown-like buttons at the ends of it.

7. 5G OnePlus Hub: It will be accessible starting in July and includes features like Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the Matter protocol, and the HomeMesh Network and is ideal for users looking to connect all the devices present at home with a single device.