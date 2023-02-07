Cloud 11 Event: OnePlus 11R Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; All You Need To Know About Smartphone

Along with the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker Oneplus has launched its exclusive OnePlus 11R for mid-range consumers at the Cloud 11 event held in New Delhi. The phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with LPPDR5x RAM.

Interestingly, the brand has launched the same phone with the name of OnePlus Ace 2. No design and mechanical changes have been made to the phone. The launch happened just a few hours before the India launch.

OnePlus 11R Specifications:

The new mid-range OnePlus 11R gets a massive 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1450 nits. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a decent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor along with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with RAM Vita support, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with three in one smart chagrin chipset giving 100W SUPER VOOCS charging.

Just like its elder sibling, the OnePlus 11R also runs on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13. Similar to the OnePlus 11, the smartphone gets a fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, colour spectrum sensors with the phone. Additionally, the smartphone gets an upgraded Cryo velocity VC cooling system along with dual bluetooth support.

Speaking of the camera, the smartphone gets a 50 MP Sony IMX890 wide-angle camera lens with optical image stabilisation and Turbo RAW HDR along with, 8 MPultrawide, and 2 MP macro lens. Additionally, the smartphone gets a 16-MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 11R Price In India:

The company has launched the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM and the top variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage would cost around Rs 44,999. The smartphone will be available in two different colours, namely Sonic Black, and Galactic Silver. The phone would be available from February 26, 2023.