Cloud 11 Event: One Plus TV 65 Q2 Pro, Mechanical Keyboard Launched; Check Its Specifications, Features And Price

ONE PLUS at its Cloud 11 event launched a large range of products including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, a mechanical keyboard and the company also unveiled the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, an update to its flagship Q series. Here, check the specifications, features and price of the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro And Mechanical Keyboard.

One Plus TV 65 Q2 Pro Specifications and Features

This new model features 65-inch QLED 4K panels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, quantum dot layer technology, DCI-P3 coverage of 97%, and brightness of 1200 nits. It offers industry-leading DCI-P3 of 97 per cent. Each unit of the TV Q2 Pro is individually calibrated. It has 120 local dimming zones for accurate lighting and shadows with a peak brightness of 1200nits and 120Hz of refresh rate.

The smart TV is powered by a Gamma Engine Ultra, which is said to intelligently optimise picture quality in real-time with HDMI 2.1 for an improved gaming experience as well as a full array of 120 local dimming zones that boost visuals with deep contrasts.

The smart TV also has a 70W speaker setup with 2.1 channel support with seven speakers in total within the Horizon soundbar tuned by Dynaudio. It comes with Android TV 11 operating system with OxygenPlay 2.0 with support for voice commands, powered by Speak Now and works with Google Assistant. It also supports NFC cast and OnePlus Connect 2.0 which works with OnePlus phones and TV.

One Plus TV 65 Q2 Pro Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is priced at Rs. 99,999 in India and will be available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.in, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as the major offline partner stores. The television can be pre-ordered from March 6th and will go on sale from March 10th.

One Plus Mechanical Keyboard Specifications:

In the launch event, One Plus introduced a premium mechanical keyboard, that comes with a minimalist design and features like an alert slider, and a USB Type-C port, and it even has a rotary dial. The keyboard comes with swappable linear and tactile switches with a bouncy feel. The keyboard will be available starting this April.