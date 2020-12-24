Christmas 2020: Popular messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new collection of Christmas-themed animated stickers, enabling users to be creative in their greetings to friends and family on December 25.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Popular messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new collection of Christmas-themed animated stickers, enabling users to be creative in their greetings to friends and family on December 25. Animated stickers have become popular among young generation as they make communication more expressive and fun. With Christmas now a few hours away, here is a step-by-step guide to how to download and send animated and third-party christmas-themed strickers to your friends and family.

How to download animated stickers on WhatsApp:

1. Open a chat you wish to send the animated sticker to

2. Go to the sticker icon

3. Tap the plus icon and select the sticker pack you want to download. Note that Animated sticker packs have a video icon on them.

4. Tap on the animated sticker you wish to share.

Android users can download stickers from the third-party app. Here is a step-by-step guide to the same:

1. Go to Google Play store

2. Type relevant keywords for the desired result, say, 'Christmas stickers for WhatsApp'

3. Download the app of your choice

4. Open the app, select the Christmas sticker app of your choice and download it

5. Open WhatsApp and go to the chat you wish to send the sticker to

6. Go to emojis open > sticker option

7. Tap on the sticker you wish to share

Posted By: Lakshay Raja