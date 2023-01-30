China-Based Baidu All Set To Introduce Open AI's ChatGPT Competitor; Details Inside

EVER since Microsoft-backed Open AI’s ChatGPT disrupted the market, the whole concept of AI has been turned upside down. Looking at the current trend, China's leading search engine Baidu is currently in a plan to develop a ChatGPT-like chatbot, claims a BeInCrypto report.

Furthermore, the report citing its top sources also claims that the chatbot could soon make its debut on the chatbot platform in the initial days of March. However, the name of the tool has not been decided as of now and would be first seen in Baidu's main search consoles.

The platform will reportedly get the same interface with the conversation-style search results as Open AI’s ChatGPT. Additionally, the report also suggested that the Chinese-based Baidu has so far invested billions of dollars in the research and development of the AI platform with an aim to develop the platform to shift itself from online marketing to a deeper technology company.

According to Bloomberg, the future ChatGPT-like tool would be built on the Ernie system, a large-scale machine-learning model that has been trained on data over several years.

Notably, Baidu already controls the Chinese online industry, together with Alibaba, Tencent, and TikTok producer ByteDance. However, the company has fallen behind its competitors in fields including social media, mobile advertising, and video, but Baidu hopes that this technology will help it catch up in the mobile era.

While on the other hand, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is on the success map as it has gained over a million users within a week of its launch making it one of the early successful platforms in the global industry.

According to reports, more Chinese businesses, including startups, are eager to enter the field of generative AI and have garnered investment from firms like Sequoia and Sinovation Ventures.