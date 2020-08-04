The company has sought 10 Billion Yuan ($1.43 billion) in damages while asking the court to cease Apple from "manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing" the products that allegedly infringe on the said patent.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: A Shanghai-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm Zhizen Intelligent Network, also called Xiao-I has filed a lawsuit against Apple in a local court, alleging that the Cupertino-based premium smartphone maker’s Siri voice recognition infringes on its patents.

The company has sought 10 Billion Yuan ($1.43 billion) in damages while asking the court to cease Apple from "manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing" the products that allegedly infringe on the said patent. Apple had applied for the patent, currently under fire, in 2004 and was granted the same in 2009.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, a preliminary order has been asked from the court, then for the duration of the trial, the Shanghai court could ban the sales of Apple products featuring Siri, that is the iPhones, iPad and Mac products.

What the firm which has sued Apple is all about?

Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network or Xiao-I, the maker of Xiaoi Robot, an Artificial Intelligence-based assistant used by the Chinese financial institutions, telecom and retail corporations as well as the Chinese government organisations. The company, founded in 2009, aims to further its deployment of Artificial-Intelligence based products in Chinese enterprise.

China a big market for Apple

In case of a setback from the court, it will amount to a jolting loss for the premium smartphone maker. After the US and Europe, China is the third-largest market for Apple products. According to an Economic Times report, Apple reported total sales of $9.3 billion in Greater China, an increase of 1.3% from a year ago during the same period.

Not first such ‘patent invalidation’ lawsuit

Even before, in 2012, the same company Xiao-I had filed a lawsuit against Apple after it had launched the Chinese version of Siri. In a long drawn battle, the court ruled against Apple and upheld Shanghai Zhizhen's patent against Apple’s.

