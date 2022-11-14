Children's Day 2022: 5 Gadgets To Gift Your Tech-Savvy Child

Children’s day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Children, in Nehru's opinion, are a nation's real strength and the cornerstone of society. Children's day is celebrated on 14th November every year.

To celebrate Children's Day this year, we have a list of gadgets that you can give to your tech-savvy child.

A Kindle:

If your child loves to read or is curious about the world around them, you should definitely buy him or her a kindle. Kindle has a lot of knowledge, books, and even more information that would help your kid to look at the world from a different perspective. With Kindle, he or she can browse, download and read different e-books, novels, and much more written by many known authors worldwide.

A Smartwatch:

With the number of android smartwatches available in the market today and with their price range ranging from mid to high range, there is no reason for you not to get one for your child if he or she loves technology. These devices offer several features such as fitness tracking and even WhatsApp support so kids can stay connected with their friends.

An Electric Bicycle:

This is another great gadget that helps children learn about how electricity works by making them feel like they're playing with real bicycles without having any experience working on vehicles beforehand! It also allows kids who don't have much room in their homes where they live now (or even older siblings) because it doesn't take up too much space when folded up after use. and best yet. It looks cool too!

Amazon Echo Dot Speaker:

Having a smart speaker at your house not only makes your home smart but it also opens a path for your children to entertain themselves and even learn from them. Be it news, lessons, poems, stories, or even maths, the latest voice assistant powered by AI can help your children enhance their knowledge.

Gaming Console:

With the availability of many consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, the trend for gaming among kids has surged. So if your child loves playing some new gaming titles, you should definitely get him or her a gaming console.