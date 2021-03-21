To make your chatting easier and fun-filled, here we have listed some hidden features that you must have not noticed in your WhatsApp.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging application globally. Reportedly, the Facebook-owned app has more than 2 billion users who are using the app despite people flocking to other messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal. Well, people have been using the app for years. However, we believe that you all are still unaware of its features. Yes, you read that right, from privatising your message in a group chat to formating your texts, one can do it all on WhatsApp.

To make your chatting easier and fun-filled, here we have listed some hidden features that you must have not noticed in your WhatsApp.

Reply privately to a Group message

Stuck in an irritating group chat, here's how you can privately message your cousin or a friend to make fun of other members.

If you are an iPhone user then, just Press and Hold a message in a group chat, click on the 'More' option and then tap 'Reply Privately'. If you are an Android use then, tap on the three dots on the top right of your screen and then tap on 'Reply Privately'.

Hide Blue Tick

-Go to the Account option of WhatsApp Settings.



-Tap on 'Read Receipts in Privacy'.

- Now untick 'Read Receipts'

Format Texts

You can add some verve to your texts by strikethrough, bold or italics text. To use this function, users just need to use an asterisk (*message*); strikethrough text with tildes (~message~) and italics text by using an underscore (_message_).

Disappear Text

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature recently of disappearing texts here's how you can use this feature. Turn on Disappearing Messages by just tapping on the chat's name or contact.

Custom Notification Ringtone

Yes, you can customise your WhatsApp ringtone by going to Menu>View Contact>Custom Notifications. If you are an iPhone user, then tap on the contact's name then Custome Tone.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv