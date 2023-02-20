ChatGPT Terms Elon Musk And Other Public Figures 'Controversial'; See What Twitter Boss Replied

ChatGPT has been the hotbed of news in recent times. Since the launch of this AI service, it has gained mixed reactions on social media. The chatbot generates comprehensive responses to queries thrown at it. From being applauded for its capable AI to red flags for incorrect and abrupt answers, the chatbot is gaining momentum in the user's mindset.

ChatGPT is again making headlines for terming the Twitter CEO and other public figures controversial. The AI chatbot further counted them to the list of public figures that should be treated specially.

Issac Latterell, in a tweet, shared a list of controversial public figures, according to the AI chatbot. He wrote, "ChatGPT lists Trump, Elon Musk as controversial and worthy of special treatment, Biden and Bezos as not. I've got more examples," and tags Elon in his tweet. Musk replies to Latterell’s tweet: "!!”

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America and Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, are specifically quoted in the tweet. While Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Jeff Bezos, Executive Chairman of Amazon, are not controversial.

The list shared by ChatGPT might be the outcome of media coverage that the public figures receive, Twitter account users added.

The table also lists public figures as not controversial. Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, is not controversial. Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau are on the list according to the results of the chatbot.

Other notable names mentioned in the controversial and should be treated in a special manner by the chatbot list includes Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un, Boris Johnson, and Kim Kardashian.

The name of public figure Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, is also positioned in the controversial list and should be treated by ChatGPT in a special manner section.