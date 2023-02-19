ChatGPT Quizzes Rishi Sunak And Bill Gates In An Interview, Discusses Future; Know Key Details

CHATGPT has been the buzzword for the last few months. The capabilities that the AI chatbot brings to the table are unmatched and unheard of in the past. People have employed the bot for several purposes. Be it writing homework, composing lyrics, asking factual queries or instant two-way communication, ChatGPT is capable of doing all these with AI. However, the result is not 100 per cent perfect always.

In a series of latest developments, OpenAI's ChatGPT has made headlines by interviewing two top international titles. The AI questioned Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft. Bill Gates wrote on LinkedIn, "Rishi Sunak and I were interviewed by an AI chatbot and had a great conversation about the future." He further terms the technology "bright".

A few noteworthy replies from these personalities are mentioned below.

Rishi Sunak is seen introducing the video followed by Bill Gates telling the viewers that they will be interviewed by AI. The first question is about the impact of technology on the global economy. Bill Gates responds to this question and stresses being more efficient due to the shortage of labour in education and healthcare. "Technology like AI can help us be more efficient," he adds.

The next question by the platform is about the most important piece of advice received in the career and how it influenced your career and approach to life. Rishi Sunak, responds with a quote, "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice." He stresses on treating people with kindness and empathy.

To a question on advice to their younger self, Bill Gates responds, he was very intense and Rishi Sunak says, “Over time I've come to realise you've got to live in the moment."

Another question is about the thing that they wish AI could do for them. Bill Gates says he would want AI to make clever notes (with pictorial presentation), poems, and songs for him. He is seen admitting that he is not good at drawing and he openly acknowledges the help he receives from AI. The UK PM wants an AI avatar to deal with the Prime Minister's Question Time, where every Prime Minister says the worst part of their week.