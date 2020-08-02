Nearly ten months after the ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 mission, a Chennai-based techie has claimed that the rover Pragyan is present on the lunar surface and “has even moved a few metres”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Almost ten months have passed after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) failed to soft-land the Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram and its rover Pragyan on the south pole of the Moon which led to the failure of the historic mission.

However, nearly ten months after the ISRO's failed mission, a Chennai-based techie has claimed that the rover Pragyan is present on the lunar surface and "has even moved a few metres".

In a series of tweets, the Chennai-based techie Shanmuga Subramanian posted some pictures of the rover Pragyan, claiming it “has rolled out few metres from the skeleton Vikram lander whose payloads got disintegrated due to rough landing”.

“1. Debris I found was of Langumir probe from the Vikram lander. 2. Debris NASA found might be from other payloads, antenna, retro braking engines, solar panels on side etc. 3. Rover has rolled out from lander and has actually travelled few metres from the surface,” he claimed in one of his tweets.

In another tweet, Subramanian said that South Pole region of the Moon is not always well lit, adding that the lander was in a shallow depth of “two metres from the surface so it was not visible on November 11th's NASA flyby due to different angle of incidence and would be difficult for anyone to find it unless the sun is directly above the surface”.

“Since sun is never directly above moon's surface in that region, it would have been so difficult, the above image was taken on January 4th, 2020 | The 1st image I tweeted is enlarged version of the below image,” Subramanian said in another tweet.

Since sun is never directly above moon's surface in that region, it would have been so difficult, the above image was taken on Jan4th, 2020 | The 1st image I tweeted is enlarged version of the below image (4/4)



While Subramanian’s claim has given hopes to people across India, the ISRO is yet to issue an official statement on this.

The Chandrayaan 2 had a hard landing on the South Pole of the Moon, following which it lost contact with the ISRO. Chandrayaan 2’s first phase of descent was performed nominally from an altitude of 30 km to 7.4 km but its velocity had reduced 1,683 metres per second to 146 metres per second. Now the ISRO is planning to launch Chandrayaan-3. It will be probably be launched in November this year.

