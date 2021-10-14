New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Microsoft has announced that it will shut down the services for LinkedIn in China. Microsoft took this decision stating that China has expanded its censorship over the internet.

The tech giant will shut down the platform services in China nearly seven years after its launch and will replace it with a stripped-down version of the platform that would focus only on jobs.

The news had come in after a Chinese internet regulator told LinkedIn in March to better moderate its content and gave them a 30-day deadline.

LinkedIn is the only major U.S.-owned social network operating in the country, where the government requires such platforms to follow strict rules and regulations.

"We're also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," LinkedIn said in a blog post on Thursday, reported Reuters,

LinkedIn also mentioned that it did not find the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed in China as it has globally.

LinkedIn said it would replace the Chinese service, which restricts posting of certain content due to regulatory requirements, with a new portal called InJobs.

The new service, which will be launched later this year, will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles, it said.

California-based LinkedIn, which was bought by Microsoft in 2016, has become hugely popular globally with employers, employees, and job seekers as its social media-like features make it easier for them to connect with one another while building their professional network.

