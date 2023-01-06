CES 2023: Qualcomm Announces 'Snapdragon Satellite' For Android Phones; What Will It Do?

After introducing its Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, a new processor made to handle entertainment and assisted driving features in the cockpit of the car, popular chipmaker Qualcomm has announced its newest addition to its portfolio for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The semiconductor manufacturer with its headquarters in Taiwan will now produce Snapdragon Satellite.

The Snapdragon Satellite is a two-way messaging system for high-end smartphones that are based on satellites. A deal between Qualcomm and the international satellite communications firm Iridium will enable satellite-based connectivity for the upcoming generation of high-end Android smartphones.

According to the company, the US-based technology company Garmin is eager to work with them to support emergency messaging.

"This new addition to our Snapdragon platform, which will debut in premium smartphones later this year, strongly positions us to enable satellite communication capabilities and service offerings across multiple device categories," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president, and general manager, of cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies.

From pole to pole, Snapdragon Satellite will provide worldwide coverage and be able to support SMS texting, other messaging applications, and two-way emergency messaging for a range of uses, including emergencies or leisure in off-shore, remote, and rural areas.

"Iridium is proud to be the satellite network that supports Snapdragon Satellite for premium smartphones," Iridium CEO Matt Desch stated.

He continued stating, "Our network is designed for this service; our cutting-edge, LEO satellites cover every continent and support the lower-power, low-latency connections ideal for the satellite-powered services ideal for the industry-leading Snapdragon Satellite."

The business added that the Snapdragon Satellite can be used in devices other than smartphones, such as laptops, tablets, cars, and Internet of Things devices (Internet of Things).

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 is currently taking place and features numerous new technological advancements, product and service displays, and other events.