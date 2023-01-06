CES 2023: New 'OLED' Displays To 'SmartThings' Station, Samsung Aims Easing Connected Device Experience

AT CES 2023, South Korean technology giant Samsung unveiled a smartphone OLED panel with a maximum brightness of over 2,000 nits. According to GSM Arena, the UDR (Ultra Dynamic Range) 2,000 luminance mark represents the apex of Samsung's mobile display technology and was certified by UL Solutions.

The S95C and S90C quantum dot OLED TVs, which were just announced, share the same peak brightness value. On its new panel, Samsung Display also received a UDR luminance rating of 1,500 nits.

According to Samsung, the new UDR panel displays richer, more realistic colours that will stand out more when used outdoors. The new UDR smartphone display is yet to be seen on a Samsung phone, but the chances are good that it will be one of the upcoming Galaxy S23 models, reported ANI citing GSM Arena.

Apple already receives OLED panels from Samsung Display, and the iPhone 14 Pro series' peak brightness for HDR content can reach 2,000 nits. In the meantime, Samsung Display recently unveiled its newest item, the Flex Hybrid OLED, a panel with sliding and folding capabilities.

Future laptops, tablets, and smartphones will all have these panels. According to GSM Arena, the panel slides and unfolds from one side, allowing a larger 12.4" panel with a 16:10 ratio and a larger 10.5" panel with a 4:3 ratio to fit within a typical smartphone footprint.

Meanwhile, the SmartThings Station, Samsung's first product with built-in Matter support from the start, was also unveiled at the CES press conference as the newest smart home innovation. It is a practical, fresh method for launching SmartThings experiences in the home and making it simpler to communicate with connected devices. With the help of SmartThings Station, Samsung's wireless charger is transformed into a smart home hub that can instantly change the environment of your house.

With this, Samsung has also communicated its goal of creating a more peaceful connected world through cutting-edge technologies that improve users' lives by delivering smarter, more intuitive user experiences and incorporating sustainability into all aspects of its objectives.

"By incorporating sustainability into the product experience, we and the many people who use our products around the world can contribute to a healthier planet," said Inhee Chung, Vice President of Samsung's Corporate Sustainability Center. "As a result, some of our most popular products are now among our most environmentally friendly."

The company also showcased next-generation innovations and technologies using the latest artificial intelligence (AI) in the ongoing CES 2023.

(With Agency Inputs)