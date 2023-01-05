CES 2023: MediaTek Introduces Global Ecosystem Of 'Consumer-Ready Wi-Fi 7' Products | Details

At CES 2023, MediaTek, one of the early adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology, will debut a complete ecosystem of production-ready devices with the newest wireless connectivity standard. The culmination of MediaTek's investment in Wi-Fi 7 technology, these products emphasise dependable and always-on connected experiences across a wide range of devices in a number of product categories, including residential gateways, mesh routers, televisions, streaming devices, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.

Wi-Fi 7 is the most recent and potent Wi-Fi standard, and it significantly enhances user experience by using a record-breaking 320MHz channel bandwidth and 4096-QAM modulation. For time-consuming applications, Multi-Link Operation (MLO) allows the Wi-Fi connection to aggregate channel speeds and reduce link interruption in crowded environments.

Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President And General Manager of MediaTek's Intelligent Connectivity Business unit, said, "We are honoured to show the significant progress we have made in building a more complete ecosystem of products. Last year, we gave the world's first Wi-Fi 7 technology demonstration. This collection of products, many of which are powered by the Filogic 880 flagship chipset, winner of the CES 2023 Innovation Award, demonstrates our dedication to offering the best wireless connectivity.”

When compared to competing solutions, MediaTek's Wi-Fi 7 offers users a 6nm process to deliver a 50% reduction in main power consumption, a 25x reduction in CPU utilisation, and a 100x lower MLO switch latency. To address a larger coverage area and more connected devices, 4T5R and penta-band mesh are also included.

The gadgets that will be on display this week make use of MediaTek's newest Filogic chips, which combine Wi-Fi 7 access point technology for broadband operators, retail router channels, and enterprise markets. They also make use of the Filogic 380 chipset, which is made to provide Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to all client devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and streaming devices.

“One of the most important elements of competitive gaming is a strong, quick, and dependable Wi-Fi connection, which can make the difference between winning and losing a match,” according to Ouyang Jun, Vice President and General Manager of Lenovo's Intelligent Device Group's Consumer Business Segment. “We are eager to work together to integrate MediaTek's Wi-Fi 7 technology into upcoming Lenovo Legion devices because MediaTek's vision for excellence in Wi-Fi connectivity mirrors our own commitment to enabling gamers with immersive, high-performance PC gaming experiences," he added.