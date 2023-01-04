CES 2023: Intel announces 13th Gen Core Mobile Processors For Laptops, Everything You Need To Know

Intel, an American technology company, announced 13th Generation Intel Core mobile processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The company has announced three series with this, including the H-series, P-series, and U-series. The H-series is a high-performance processor to cater the gamers and media creators, while the P-series and U-series mobile processors are intended for thin-and-light laptops.

"The 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivalled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments. People can expect a high-caliber mobile experience in new and unique form factors, thanks to our industry-leading technologies and unrivalled global partner ecosystem, so they can game or create from anywhere," said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive VP, General Manager, Client Computing Group, Intel.

Intel H-Series Mobile Processors:

The company has announced its first-ever 24-core processor specially designed for laptops which will help gamers and creators. With this, the company has announced that the processor would support DDR4 and DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5.

It has a turbo frequency of up to 5.6 gigahertz (GHz), the highest clock speed available for the laptop market, and delivers up to 11% faster single-thread performance and 49% faster multitasking performance than the previous generation.

Intel P-Series and U-Series:

Keeping the thin and light laptops in mind, the Intel P-Series and U-Series processors have been announced. These processors will be offered with up to 14 cores with six performance and eight efficiency cores. The processor sports new Intel Iris Xe Graphics features including endurance gaming, XeSS Super Sampling, and Intel Arc Control. Both the processors support DDR5 and DDR4 memory, and LP variants.

Meanwhile, the Intel Movidius vision processing unit will debut in some designs using 13th Generation Intel Core processors (VPU). The AI-intensive tasks necessary for professional-grade collaboration and streaming can be offloaded to the VPU thanks to deep co-engineering with Microsoft on its new Windows Studio Effects, freeing the CPU and GPU for other workloads or multitasking.

The new mobile processors will improve performance for the following generation of enthusiast designs, thin and light laptops, foldable, 2 and 1s, and other form factors across the H-, P-, and U-Series.

Intel continues to set the bar higher for laptops and other portable form factors with its Intel Evo laptop specification. The 13th generation Intel Core processors used in Intel Evo designs, according to the new specification, offer three key experiences, including mobile performance without compromise and innovative cooperation. Improved video conferences with approved designs using tools like Intel Bluetooth LE Audio and Intel Connectivity Performance Suite 8 Intel Unison.