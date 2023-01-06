CES 2023: Google Adds New Features To Android Auto, Revamps Design | Details Inside

THE CES 2023 will feature a slew of new innovations, including new technologies, devices, and other items. Google has also released new features and innovations with this, including the all-new Android Auto experience and the ability for Android users to seamlessly switch between Bluetooth audio devices using their smartphones.

Users can also switch between Bluetooth and Chromecast devices from lock screens and notifications with the newest version of Android, 13, which will be available with the update.

The update has started rolling out to the users of some Android phones which are running on Android 13. Here is the list of features that the revamped Android Auto update will offer:

1. WhatsApp Calling Support:

Google in CES 2023 has confirmed that WhatsApp calling is now supported with Android Auto. Samsung and Pixel phone users can make use of this new add-on feature which will allow them to directly take and cut calls using Android Auto. Earlier, users only had options to make use of the traditional calls using Android Auto.

2. Uninterrupted Listening:

The update will redesign Android Auto and the existing media player. Users will now be able to quickly switch between Bluetooth and Chromecast from the locked screens or the notifications. Google has also stated that it is considering making the switch between Spotify Connect easier.

3. Redesigned Android Auto:

With some logical changes, Google has redesigned Android Auto, moving the maps to the driver's side and improving the user interface for communication, media playback, and even podcasts. With this, Google has also added the media card, which displays the users' preferred album art and uses the Material You design.

4. Smarter Google Assistant:

With the upcoming update, the Google Assistant will also get smarter and make suggestions with missed call reminders, quick arrival time-sharing, and immediate access to music and podcasts.