New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: As much as digitalisation have made our lives easier and saved our time, the number of digital frauds has also been up subsequently. The government from time to time has made the people aware about the digital forgery. CERT-In, a government agency working under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has informed people about the scammers that are collecting sensitive information such as internet banking credentials, mobile number and OTP to make fraud transaction. These activities are being done through the help of ngrok platform (cross-platform application)

"It has been observed that Indian banking customers are being targeted by a new type of phishing attack using ngrok platform" CERT-In as quoted by Times of India said.

"The malicious actors have abused the ngrok platform to host phishing websites impersonating internet banking portals of Indian banks" according to the advisory issued by CERT-In on Tuesday.

The hackers claim in messages sent to customers that if the KYC is not updated, their bank account will be suspended. For this, the hackers send the link http://446bdf227fc4.ngrok.io/xxxbank and by clicking on the links, the customers are asked to enter online banking details along with the OTP. As soon as the victim enters the OTP in the phishing site the hacker captures it and can easily gain access to the victim's account and can make money transactions.

The government is continuously asking citizens to be very sure of the site where they fill in their banking credentials as there are higher chances of losing money due to these banking frauds.

Do not click on these links

http:// 1a4fa3e03758. ngrok [.] io/xxbank

http://1e61c47328d5.ngrok[.]io/xxxbank

Please note that it may contain the name of your bank instead of XX. Whereas full-kyc.php may also be written in the last of the name.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen