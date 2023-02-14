Centre To Create ChatGPT-Powered WhatsApp Chatbot To Aware Farmers About Govt Schemes: Report

AFTER the integration of ChatGPT in Microsoft Bing, to a surprise, the Ministry of Electronics and IT is reportedly planning to integrate Open AI’s platform into the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp in order to help Indian farmers. With this integration, the organisation aims to provide information about several government schemes to the farmers, reported Indian Express.

The report further claims the organisation is currently testing AI-powered WhatsApp and will help in answering all the queries made by farmers in the voice note format. Interestingly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadealla at the World Economic Forum also mentioned that Indian farmers could soon utilise the popular ChatGPT interface to get information about government programs.

According to the report, Bhashini, a small team within the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), is now working on an AI-based WhatsApp chatbot that will allow farmers, particularly those in rural areas, to get answers to their questions. The integration seeks to assist farmers who do not know how to type or are unable to enter their inquiries in the text format.

The report further claims that Nadella has showcased the WhatsApp chatbot clubbed with the ChatGPT AI. However, the whole scenario will take some time as the current model of ChatGPT works perfectly with the English language but lacks the support of regional and local languages.

Additionally, the ChatGPT requires a lot of text documents to work on the user-generated queries and would be requiring a massive amount of text to work properly and produce accurate results, said a report.

Meanwhile, the ChatGPT has become a popular spot for users who really want to write codes, articles, essays, or even have some advanced queries. Additionally, ChatGPT has added a massive user base to its platform and would soon be integrated into popular services like Outlook, Powerpoint, and Word.