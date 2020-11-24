The decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: The Centre has blocked 43 mobile applications, many of them Chinese, for "engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". The list of apps includes four owned by China's retail giant Alibaba Group like Alibaba Workbench and CamCard.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps," a government statement read.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs," it added.

Below is the lits of 49 apps banned by the government:

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India - Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard - BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela - Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV - TV version

WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island!

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

Earlier on June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020 another 118 apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. "Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps.

In July, the government had banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser and Helo. The government has also banned a clutch of apps of Chinese handset maker Xiaomi, including Mi Community and Mi Video Call. In September, the government banned 118 more applications - mostly Chinese - saying they posed a threat to the country's sovereignty.

The 'digital strike' came amid the heightened tensions between India and China following the Galwan Valley clash that claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers and the widespread calls to boycott Chinese products that followed.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta