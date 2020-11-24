Centre bans 43 Chinese apps, including four of Alibaba, citing defence and security concerns; check full list here
New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: The Centre has blocked 43 mobile applications, many of them Chinese, for "engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". The list of apps includes four owned by China's retail giant Alibaba Group like Alibaba Workbench and CamCard.
"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps," a government statement read.
"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs," it added.
Below is the lits of 49 apps banned by the government:
- AliSuppliers Mobile App
- Alibaba Workbench
- AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
- Alipay Cashier
- Lalamove India - Delivery App
- Drive with Lalamove India
- Snack Video
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard - BCR (Western)
- Soul- Follow the soul to find you
- Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
- Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
- WeDate-Dating App
- Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
- Adore App
- TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
- TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
- ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
- DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
- AsianDate: find Asian singles
- FlirtWish: chat with singles
- Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
- Tubit: Live Streams
- WeWorkChina
- First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
- Rela - Lesbian Social Network
- Cashier Wallet
- MangoTV
- MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
- WeTV - TV version
- WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
- WeTV Lite
- Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
- Taobao Live
- DingTalk
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island!
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
Earlier on June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020 another 118 apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. "Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps.
In July, the government had banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser and Helo. The government has also banned a clutch of apps of Chinese handset maker Xiaomi, including Mi Community and Mi Video Call. In September, the government banned 118 more applications - mostly Chinese - saying they posed a threat to the country's sovereignty.
The 'digital strike' came amid the heightened tensions between India and China following the Galwan Valley clash that claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers and the widespread calls to boycott Chinese products that followed.
