New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out several new features in the past few months in an attempt to make the app more user friendly. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out its payment feature, through which you can send money to your friends and other bank accounts by using the UPI platform. Now, if we tell you that you can schedule your messages on Whatsapp, then you will hardly believe this.

Here in this article, we are going to tell you about a special trick through which you can schedule your message and you will not have to wake up till 12 in the night to wish someone on his birthday.

Here's how to schedule a message on WhatsApp:

You have to resort to a third-party app to schedule messages on WhatsApp, as the messaging app has not brought the scheduling feature to the app. Check steps here:

Go to Google Play Store and download SKEDit app.

Log in after opening the SKEDit app.

Here you will see the menu, select WhatsApp option in it.

Turn on toggle by going to SKEDit by tapping Enable Accessibility.

Then click on Allow.

Now go back to the app.

Here you will see the option of Ask Me Before Sending. If you turn it on, you will get a notification before the message is sent. The message will be sent only after tapping.

If you turn it off, the message will be sent automatically.

These two features are coming on WhatsApp soon:

Read Later feature

Whatsapp is soon going to change the name of its most special and old feature Archived Chats to Read Later. This feature will work as a Vacation mode. After this feature is activated, users will not get a message or call notifications from select contacts. At the same time, users can activate and de-activate this feature according to their own wish.

Mute videos feature

Mute video is one of the special features of WhatsApp. Users can mute any video before sending it through this feature. Currently, this feature is being tested. The mute video feature is expected to be released for users soon.

Posted By: Talib Khan