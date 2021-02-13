Google, which controls 95 per cent of internet searches in the Land Down Under, has warned the government that it will "no real choice but to stop making Google Search available in Australia" if it implements the contentious News Media Bargaining Code.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Technolgy Desk: Can you image your life without Google? People across Australia might have to face a situation like this as the tech giant has threatened to unplug its homepage amid a standoff with the local government.

Google, which controls 95 per cent of internet searches in the Land Down Under, has warned the government that it will "no real choice but to stop making Google Search available in Australia" if it implements the contentious News Media Bargaining Code.

The code, which has been under consideration in Australia over the last two years, will regulate the relations between news outlets and tech giants in the country. The code will also make digital giants to pay news outlets for their content and inform them about the "significant changes to their search and news feed algorithms".

While the whole world is watching the contest between Google and the Australian government closely, people across down under are worried about how their lives would be impacted without the tech giant.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Patrick Smith, a 24-year-old software-engineering student, said that his life will be severely impacted if Google decides to leave Australia. He said that he sometimes acks up 400 Google searches to check news and help himself in studies.

"The prospect of Google search disappearing is frightening at best. It's quite reflexive of me to Google something, anything, that I'm even mildly not sure of," Bloomberg quoted Smith as saying.

Experts suggest that Australians will "have to relearn how to use search" if the tech giant decides to leave Australia. "Bing is not going to be able to compete with Google in terms of quality out of the blocks," Bloomberg quoted an expert, Daniel Angus, as saying.

Meanwhile, Google's exit from Australia can open the doors for its competitors, including Microsoft's Bing and Yahoo, in the country, feel experts. Experts suggest that Australians can also use DuckDuckGo as their primary search engine option which is relatively easy to download doesn't hoover up information.

What does the Australian government have to say?

The Australian government, which will likely bring the bill in the Parliament on February 15, has given hint that it might soften its stand. Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier met the Google representatives and said that the meeting "should give them a great encouragement to engage with the process".

"I am able to send [Google] the best possible signals that should give them a great encouragement to engage with the process and conclude the arrangements we’d like to see them conclude with the various news media organisations in Australia – and that is the best way to enable that matter to be settled," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma