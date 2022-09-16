Buying iPhone 14? Get It Delivered To Your Doorstep Within Minutes | Here's How

IN A PIECE of good news to all the iPhone 14 buyers, the tech giant will now let you get your iPhone delivered to your doorstep within minutes. You heard it right. You can now order your iPhone from Blinkit.

The online grocery app has joined hands with the Apple reseller Unicorn InfoSolutions to provide online home delivery of iPhone to its users within minutes.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa announced the latest tie-up. He also added that the facility can only be availed to the users residing in Delhi and Mumbai as of now. In order to buy an iPhone from the app, buyers need to upgrade their apps on their Android and iOS phones, he informed.

"iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy," Dhindsa wrote.

We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy. pic.twitter.com/EjhQ2GFY9A — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, carrying the innovative A16 bionic chip, have been made available to purchase at Apple Stores from September 16.

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at USD 999, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at USD 1,099. In India, iPhone 14 Pro will cost Rs 1,29,900, meanwhile, iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900 which is Rs 10,000 more than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which was launched in 2021.

The iPhone 14 Plus model has a larger screen like Apple's iPhone Pro models but the same A15 processor chip as the previous iPhone 13. The tech giant has ditched the 'Mini' model and introduced iPhone 14 Plus as its replacement. The pro models are equipped with industry-leading camera features and the brand new A16 bionic chip.

The iPhone 14 models are capable of sending a call for help via satellite during an emergency and crash-detection ability. The iPhone 14 models will test Apple's ability to wring. Additionally, it also offers a crash detection feature.