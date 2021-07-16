Want to buy new laptops in the range of Rs.40000? Check out these options before buying.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Laptops are very much essential for everyone. Be it office work or doing college projects, watching movies, to playing games, you cannot do any of these if you don’t have a laptop. With new technologies coming in, there is a wide variety of notebooks now present in the market. These are some of the best laptops under 40000 that you can consider for your shopping cart, and you can also check out i3/i5/ i7 laptop prices too.

1. HP 15-BS654TU - Big display screen for your daily needs. Decent graphics.

* 15.60-inch Display, 1920x1080 pixels Resolution

* Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM

* 1 TB Hard disk

* Windows 10

2. Lenovo G50 - Vivid display and light in weight, decent battery backup.

* 15.60-inch Display, 1366 x 768 pixels Resolution

* Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM

* 1 TB Hard disk

* Windows 8.1

3. Dell 5575 - High-performance laptop with 8 GB RAM, Perfect for multitaskers.

* 15.60-inch display, 1920x1080 pixels Resolution

* AMD Radeon R5 DDR4 graphics, 4GB RAM

* 1 TB Hard disk

* Windows 10

4. ASUS Chromebook C223NA-DH02-RD - Best pick for Chromebook fanboys. Easy use and comfortable for continuous use.

* 11.60-inch, 1366 x 768 pixels Resolution

* Celeron Dual-Core, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB RAM

* Chrome OS

5. ASUS VivoBook 14 X4 12 - Slim and compact design with ani glare panel. If you love binging TV series or movies, this is the best option for you.

* 14-inch, 1920x1080 pixels Resolution

* Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM

* 1 TB Hard disk

* Windows 10

6. HP 11-V010HR - An alternative for ASUS Chrome but with more features.

* 11.60-inch, 1366 x 768 pixels Resolution

* Celeron Dual-Core, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB RAM

* Chrome OS

7. Lenovo IdeaPad 130s - Good for office work and watching movies, good battery backup.

* 11.60-inch, 1366 x 768 pixels Resolution

* Celeron Dual-Core, Intel HD Graphics 520, 4GB RAM

* Windows 10

* 64GB Harddisk

8. ASUS Vivobook X507 UB- EJ186T - Affordable laptop with all necessary features. Excellent graphics powered by NVIDIA graphics processor.

* 15.60-inch Display, 1920x1080 pixels Resolution

* Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, Nvidia graphics

* 1 TB Hard disk

* Windows 10

9. Dell Vostro 15 3501 - Stylish, slick, and comfortable for multitasking. 8 GB RAM with a powerful Core-i3 processor makes it a top contender for the best laptop under 4000.

* 15.60-inch Display, 1920x1080 pixels Resolution

* Core i3 Processor, 8 GB RAM

* 1 TB Hard disk

* Windows 10

10. Acer One 14 Z2-485 - Best for casual works, watching visual content, video conferences, and office works.

* 14-inch Full HD Display, 1366 x 768 Pixel pixels Resolution

* Core i3 Processor, 4 GB RAM

* 1 TB Hard disk

These are some of the laptops you can consider before making a final verdict. Check out the i3, i5 and i7 laptop prices.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma