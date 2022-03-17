New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: If you are a smartphone lover or are simply looking to buy a new phone for yourself or a loved one, you have come to just the right place to know the best options available right now in the market that are not only the latest launches but also affordable. We have curated some of the best smartphones for you that come with a great deal of maximum features in a budget-friendly range.

1. REDMI NOTE 11T

REDMI NOTE 11T is a dual SIM-5G phone that has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution display. It has upto a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with a layer of Gorilla Glass. The phone has a thickness of 8.8mm and weighs 195 grams. Plus, it is dust and splash-proof. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It comes in the storage options of 6GB/8GB RAM and upto 128GB storage and has battery support of 5000 mAh. The phone is supported by MIUI 12.5- Android 11 out-of-the-box. It has a dual camera with 50MP primary camera and 16MP selfie camera on the front with punch-hole notch cutout. The phone is available in three colours- Matte Black, Stardust White and Aquamarine Blue.

Price- Currently on Amazon for Rs 16,999

2. REALME 9 SE

This smartphone has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. It weighs 199 grams and is 8.5mm thick. Realme 9 SE is supported by the Snapdragon 778G. It also has dual 5G support. The phone comes with a storage option of 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2. It has 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The camera setup of the phone comes in 48 + 2 + 2 | 16 MP.

Price- 19,999 on Flipkart

3. POCO X3 PRO

POCO X3 PRO has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ resolution display and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection. It is 9.4 millimeters in thickness and weighs 215 grams. It is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset and comes in the storage options of 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1. The smartphone has a battary support of 5160 mAh.

Price- 18,999 on Flipkart

4. REALME 9I

Another of Realme's range is Realme 9l which is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and has 6GB of RAM. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with an adaptive refresh rate. It is 8.4mm thick and weighs 190 grams. The smartphone packs 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It has three rear cameras- 50 megapixel main camera + 2 macro camera + 2 portrait cameras.

Price- 13,999 on both Flipkart and Croma

5. XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 10 PRO MAX

This phone has 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz high refresh rate support. It is equipped with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and upto 128GB UFS 2.2 storage options. Further, the phone supports 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Price- 19,999 on Flipkart

Posted By: Sugandha Jha