Buyers Will Have To Wait Longer For New iPhone 14 Pro And 14 Pro Max Amid China Covid Spike: Apple

After the lockdown imposed in China, the tech giant Apple is now expecting lower shipments of its flagship iPhone 14 series worldwide. During the important season for the company’s sales (holiday season), the company has also become a victim of China’s zero-COVID policy. The Zhengzhou factory, which accounts for more than half of the total iPhone production worldwide, is not working at its full capacity due to the migrant workers fleeing back home. Additionally, global firms including Ester Lauder Companies Inc and Canada Goose Holdings Inc have shut their stores in China.

On the other hand, Apple is witnessing a huge demand for its recently launched iPhone 14 series, especially iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Apple in a statement has said, that customers will have to wait for a longer time to get their hands on the new devices. According to Reuters, the revenue growth would fall below 8% in the December quarter.

Without specifying how much production has been affected, Apple clarified in a statement on Sunday. “The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity”. Adding on to that, "The demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models is still very strong. However, compared to what we had initially predicted, we now anticipate fewer shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max,” the company said.

Recently, the videos of migrant workers fleeing the Zhengzhou plant in central China went viral. The main factory operated by Foxconn had over 200,000 people and has now stopped over the strict curbs imposed all over the country. As per a report, the factory has cut the production of 2-3 million units, from 80 million already.

Notably, a day after health officials announced they would maintain strict coronavirus curbs, China on Sunday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in six months, disappointing investors.