Mumbai/Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: A 21-year-old man was detained from Bengaluru in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile application that targeted Muslim women, Mumbai Police said on Monday. Mumbai Police, however, did not reveal the identity of the suspect detained from Bengaluru, except for his age and that he is an engineering student.

Police have registered a case against unknown culprits under relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act, news agency ANI reported.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for "auction" on the app with photographs sourced without permission.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister for Information and Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the government was working with police in Delhi and Mumbai in the matter. The minister also added that the Microsoft-owned GitHub has blocked the user who had uploaded the app and that the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), the country's nodal agency on cyber security, and police are acting in the matter.

The National Commission for Women also wrote to the Delhi Police to expedite its action in the case against the 'Bulli Bai' app, floated for trolling and harassing the victims, to ensure that such crimes do not occur again.

Delhi Minorities Commission termed the matter "serious” and issued a notice to Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana seeking an action-taken report on January 10.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also asked police officers to appear before it later this week.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of this incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately register FIR in the matter. The process must be expedited so that such crime is not repeated. https://t.co/ph83jpIHKi — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 2, 2022

Bulli bai, a controversial app triggered massive outrage on and off the social media after photos of women – mostly Muslim – were uploaded on it without their consent. The app was reportedly found to be auctioning pictures of women. Earlier, a similar app named ‘Sulli deals’ had surfaced on internet where photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded and put for “auction”. The photographs were sourced from the social media accounts of the women.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma