Built For 6 Months, Lasted For 8 Years, ISRO’s Mangalyaan Runs Out Of Fuel, Goes Incommunicado

Launched in 2013, India’s Mars Orbiting craft 'Mangalyaan' has completed its journey as it is now out of propellant. There are multiple speculations about the battery as well. It was launched for a six-month mission but was functional for over eight years. However, India is planning to launch another orbiter in the near future.

It took ₹450 crores for the Mars Orbiter Mission and was successfully inserted into the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, in its first attempt. “Right now, there is no fuel left.

According to the reports, a source from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has disclosed that the satellite battery has drained and there is no link between the satellite and the organisation.

With the fuel on board, ISRO was performing an orbital manoeuvre on the MOM spacecraft, placing it in a new orbit to avoid an impending solar eclipse in the past.

"But recently there have been consecutive eclipses, including one that lasted seven and a half hours," said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity and considering all the launch fuel taken by the ageing satellite.

Another official said: "Since the satellite's batteries are designed to handle an eclipse of only about one hour and 40 minutes, a longer eclipse will drain the battery beyond safe limits." It also added that the satellite has done its job and yielded significant scientific results.



What Was The Objective Of Mission:

The main objective of the mission was technological. It included Mars orbit insertion/ capture and an in-orbit phase around Mars. It carried five scientific payloads to research about surface geology, morphology, atmospheric processes, surface temperature, and atmospheric escape process.

ISRO issued an "Announcement of Opportunity" (AO) for a future Mars Orbiter (MOM-2) mission in 2016, but officials acknowledged it was still on the drawing board, with "Gaganyaan", "Chandrayaan-3" and "Aditya - L1 Projects" are on the space agency's current priority list.