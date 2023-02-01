Budget 2023: Now Update Address, Identity Proof Easily Via DigiLocker

DURING the presentation of Union Budget 2023, the Finance Minister on Wednesday has announced that users will now be able to make changes to documents that will be reflected in all of your documents that are linked to Digilocker, and will be a one-stop KYC system for people in India.

For all those who do not know about the Digilocker: The Indian government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology provides the online service DigiLocker as part of its Digital India initiative and is acceptable at all the places including the hospitality, legal and other place.

"Digilocker and Aadhar will be used as a one-stop solution for KYC needs," said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech.

