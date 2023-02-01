Budget 2023: How To Download Official Budget Copies Online; Check Step-Wise Process Here

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 in Parliament today. With this, the Ministry of Finance, taking to Twitter, has announced that as soon as she finishes presenting the Budget, it will be available on the application for iOS and Android for users to read.

This is the 3rd consecutive Union Budget to be delivered in paperless form, just like previous two Union Budgets. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on 1st February, 2023. (3/5) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 26, 2023

The Budget 2023, which will be slated to come into effect from April 1, would be available in the paperless form on the "Union Budget Mobile App", which is available on the Google Play Store and App Store for free.

Surprisingly, this would be the third Budget given digitally. The 2021 Union Budget was the first to be made available in a paperless format for people to read on the application. “This is the 3rd consecutive Union Budget to be delivered in paperless form, just like the previous two Union Budgets. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on 1st February 2023,” said the Ministry of Finance on Twitter.

Furthermore, the Ministry declared that the Budget 2023 would be available on the application in both English and Hindi. “The Budget documents will be available in English and Hindi on the "Union Budget Mobile App" available on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February 2023,” it added.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the direction of the Department of Economic Affairs launched the Union Budget Mobile Application in 2021.

Here’s how to download the application:

1. Open Google Play Store/ App Store.

2. Search for Union Budget Mobile Application

3. Open the first option and install it.

After following the steps, open the application and you would be able to see the Union Budget 2023 (Once the Finance Minister finishes presenting).