Budget 2023: Finance Minister Announces Three New Excellence Centers For Artifial Intelligence

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023 has announced three new artificial intelligence excellence centres. It will be established to enable 'Make AI for India' and 'Make AI work for India’.

"Leading industry players will partner in conducting inter-disciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications & scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health and sustainable cities," said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Realising the vision of Make AI in India and Make AI work for India, 3 Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions," the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added.

(Note this is a breaking story, details will be added soon)