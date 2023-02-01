Budget 2023: Centre To Set Up 100 Labs To Develop 5G Applications And Services

LOOKING at the expansion of 5G services in the different parts of countries including both the rural and urban areas, the finance minister on Wednesday during her speech announced that the Centre would be establishing 100 labs in the top engineering institutions to develop 5G apps and services.

The 5G services were announced in early October during the India Mobile Congress event held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. During the event, the telecom giants Reliance Jio and Airtel announced that they would be rolling out the 5G services in the country in a phased manner. Till now several hundred cities have got access to 5G services without paying extra.

In her speech introducing the Union Budget 2023–24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The 5G labs will cover applications such as smart classrooms, precision farming, intelligent transport systems, and healthcare applications.

According to the Economic Survey for 2022–23 released on Tuesday, the rollout of 5G services can open up new economic opportunities, assist the nation in overcoming historical development obstacles, encourage innovation among startups and established companies, and advance the "Digital India" vision.

Additionally, the survey also highlighted that the 5G services could affect the consumers in terms of data speeds, low latency, and high downloading and uploading speeds. Further, it also highlighted its use cases of it in ed-tech start-ups, health, worker safety and smart agriculture, and others.

The tremendous surge of digitisation, rising smartphone adoption, and use of technology, it claimed, had "opened the doors for both traditional and new-age sectors." The proposal to establish 100 labs for creating 5G applications at Indian engineering institutions, according to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, "is a step in the right direction to realise new opportunities that 5G posits, and develop India-specific 5G use cases for education, healthcare, and agriculture, among others."

