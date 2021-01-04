The validity and price of the plan mean that it will cost the user just Re 1 per day. Know everything about the new BSNL prepaid plan here:

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced some good news for its prepaid users, launching the most affordable recharge plan. The new plan comes with validity of a year and is priced at just Rs 365.

The validity and price of the plan mean that it will cost the user just Re 1 per day. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling along with 2 GB daily mobile data. After the 2GB data limit is exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 80 kbps.

In the new prepaid plan, the user will also get free 250 minutes of daily talktime for the first 60 days. After 60 days or two months, the tariff for talk time will be charged according to the base plan. Also, the BSNL users can avail 100 free SMS daily under this prepaid plan.

The new Rs 365 prepaid plan has been launched for users in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Northeastern states.

Earlier, BSNL had launched the Ghar Wapasi postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 which offers 70 GB of mobile data every month to users. Under the rollover facility, they can also get 210 GB of data. Another plan for BSNL postpaid users is priced at Rs 525 which offers 85 GB of mobile data.

Recently, the BSNL had introduced a prepaid plan of Rs 2,399 specifically for Chhattisgarh Circle, which offered 600 days validity. In this recharge plan, 250 minutes are given daily for calling on any network. Also, 100 SMS is available daily. However, no data is available with this plan.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta