New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In order to compete in the rapidly changing tech sector, government-owned telecommunication company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced its plan to provide its customers with a free 4G SIM card. However, the telecom company has said that the offer will be available for only a limited period of time and only in some selected areas across the country.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, BSNL users in Kerala will get a free 4G sim card in Kerala. The offer, however, is only available till January 31, 2021. Here it is noteworthy to mention that the price of a 4G sim card of BSNL is Rs 20.

Notably, the company had also introduced such promotional scheme in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles earlier. The offer, however, was available only till January 8, 2021.

About BSNL's free 4G sim card offer:

According to Dainik Jagran report, this offer will be available for only those users who subscribe with First Recharge Coupon (FRC) of Rs 100 and more.

Here's how you can avail this offer:

Those who want to get a free BSNL 4G sim card will first have to port their numbers. For this, they can visit the nearest BSNL store or BSNL retailer shop and get a 4G sim card by submitting all the necessary documents, including Aadhar card or Voter ID card.

Centre defers BSNL-MTNL merger

Meanwhile, the central government has reportedly deferred merger of public sector telecom firms BSNL and MTNL due to financial reasons. According to a report by news agency PTI, the government has also approved the sale of 6,000 square metres of BSNL land in Noida to Central Board of Secondary Education at the rate of over Rs 1 lakh per square metre.

The Cabinet had approved Rs 69,000 crore revival package for loss-making telecom firms BSNL and MTNL, which included approval to merge both the companies. "GoM had deferred merger of MTNL and BSNL, mainly due to high debt on MTNL," PTI quoted a government source as saying.

