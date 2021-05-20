"BSNL subscribers can also avail 4 percent upfront discount with MyBSNL app for recharging BSNL prepaid mobile of their friends and family" says, Chairperson, Pravin Kumar Purwar.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: It's good news for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) prepaid users as the company has decided to give a free extension of validity. Yes, the extension will be given to those subscribers whose expired on April 1 and beyond. The decision was taken keeping in mind the current cyclone, Tauktae and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That's not all, BSNL will also give 100 minutes of free calling to the prepaid customers who were affected by the cyclone. The company will extend their validity till May 31 free of cost. In the plan, the users will be able to receive incoming calls.

Meanwhile, the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Pravin Kumar Purwar, has asked people not to rely on offline stores for recharging and rather choose an online option like MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website, and other services for recharging their phones. As per the company, the users can avail 4 per cent instant discount on recharging their mobiles through MyBSNL app.

In his statement, he said, "BSNL is committed to serve its subscribers during this difficult period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website and other popular wallet services. BSNL subscribers can also avail 4 percent upfront discount with MyBSNL app for recharging BSNL prepaid mobile of their friends and family."

It's not the first time BSNL has come up with such a scheme. The network company last month also announced an extension of a special tariff voucher worth Rs 398 for its users. The offer was earlier to be provided till April 6 however, it extended till July 8. This plan also comes with a facility of 100 SMSes in one day and its validity is 30 days.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal