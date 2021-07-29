Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new plans under the Bharat AirFibre Plans segment for its customers. The names of the new plans are AirFibre Ultra and AirFibre Ultra Plus. The new plans will offer 80Mbps download speed and a free calling facility.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new plans under the Bharat AirFibre Plans segment for its customers. The names of the new plans are AirFibre Ultra and AirFibre Ultra Plus. The new plans will offer 80Mbps download speed and a free calling facility. There will be other additional benefits of the broadband plans as well. Here's all you need to know about the new BSNL Air Fibre Internet Plans.

What Are BSNL AirFibre Services?

These services by the BSNL provide internet to rural areas contrary to the Bharat Fibre plan which provides internet in Urban areas. Users will also get Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services under these plans. The Air Fibre services are wireless and offer last-mile connectivity without any licensed spectrum band. Plus, the Air Fibre services can ship 100 Mbps speed up to 5 km.

What is the price of the BSNL AirFibre Ultra Plan?

The price of BSNL's AirFibre Ultra plan is Rs 2,995. It offers 5000GB of data with a speed of 80Mbps. In case you prematurely exhaust the data, the internet speed will drop from 80 to 15Mbps. Under this plan, users will also get an unlimited calling facility and a free Static IP address.

What is the price of the BSNL AirFibre Ultra Plus Plan?

The price of BSNL's AirFibre Ultra Plus plan is Rs 6,995. It offers 7500GB of data with a speed of 80Mbps. In this plan, if the user prematurely exhausts the data, their internet speed will drop from 80 to 25Mbps. Besides, this plan also provides an unlimited calling facility and a free Static IP address.

How to get BSNL's AirFibre Connection?

You can contact local Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited customer services or the company's local telephone exchange to get the services. If the AirFibre services are available at your location then you will be required to submit certain papers to get the connection. These documents include ID proof along with address proof, photos to fill the application form.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha