New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Smartphone addiction is one of those prevalent factors that not affects our lives, lifestyles and lifelines but also determines it in unprecedented proportions. It sometimes may appear that it’s not you who is in control of your smartphone but the other way around. A 2021 survey by research company GWI found that 25 per cent of gen-Z and 23 per cent of millennials said they now look at social apps less to help manage their mental health.

However, instead of opting for extreme steps like ‘digital detox’, following these methods by simple change of settings can help you limit your smartphone usage.

WhatsApp

Disable blue ticks - Disabling read receipts can quickly reduce the pressure of replying to every text you read. Go to “settings”, then “account”, select “privacy” and put read receipts off.

Facebook

You can make Facebook a desktop-only experience or add “News Feed Eradicator” extension to your Google Chrome which hides the news feed to display an inspirational quote instead.

Instagram

Always feeling that Instagram is a popularity contest? Remove the like count from your post. Want to take it a step further? Remove the like count from everyone else’s posts. On a post, hit the three dots in the top right-hand corner and select “hide like count”. Hide everyone else’s like counts in “settings”, tap “privacy”, select “posts”, and toggle “hide like and view counts” to on.

Twitter

You may curate your Twitter feed by muting the things you would rather not like to see, such as movie spoilers or diet tips. You can mute words, phrases, film titles or anything else. Go to “settings”, find “privacy and safety”, tap “mute and block” and then press the “+” sign and add anything you want to blot out.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma