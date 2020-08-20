The upcoming BlackBerry smartphones will run on Android Operating System too and are expected to hit the markets by next year.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Remember the good old BlackBerry days when the QWERTY keypad was the king, and the then novice touchscreen smartphones were just climbing up the stairs of smart telecommunication? Well, it did not take much time for the likes of Apple and Samsung to replace Blackberry’s (and Nokia’s) monopoly in the smartphone world, as the world moved on to the touchscreen modulated smartphones having a generational change altogether.

However, BlackBerry is ready for a comeback, just when the world thought that it was almost dead after being ditched by TCL earlier this year. BlackBerry has now announced its collaboration with OnwardMobility and FIH Mobile Limited, the subsidiaries of Foxconn Technology Group, which is also the manufacturing partner for some models of Apple’s iPhones.

Explaining the partnership, John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry said: “BlackBerry is thrilled OnwardMobility will deliver a BlackBerry 5G smartphone device with physical keyboard, leveraging our high standards of trust and security synonymous with our brand. We are excited that customers will experience the enterprise and government level security and mobile productivity the new BlackBerry 5G smartphone will offer.”

The nostalgia of QWERTY keypads with a 5G support coming with BlackBerry has already generated the tincture of awaiting the BlackBerry comeback with an equal anticipation. The upcoming BlackBerry smartphones will run on Android Operating System too and are expected to hit the markets by next year.

“BlackBerry smartphones are known for protecting communications, privacy, and data. This is an incredible opportunity for OnwardMobility to bring next-generation 5G devices to market with the backing of BlackBerry and FIH Mobile,” says Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility said in a key statement.

The smartphones will be initially available in North American and European markets respectively, with next line of sale expected in the Asian countries as well.

OnwardMobility has also stated that they are creating “most secure mobile devices ever created”, keeping up with the good old security promises from the smartphone makers, the customers would get in the past with the brand.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta