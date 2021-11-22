New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced 20-25 per cent tariffs hikes for various prepaid offering, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles, and data top ups.

The entry-level tariffed voice plan has been hiked by about 25 per cent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 per cent.

The company said it has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

"We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll-out 5G in India," Airtel said in a statement.

As the first step towards this, the company said it is taking the lead in "rebalancing" tariffs during the month of November. The new tariffs will come into effect from November 26, 2021.

Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs Jio

Below are prepaid plans 365 days validity offered by Airtel, Vodafone, and Jio. Compare and make the best of choice.

Airtel

The current ₹79 plan will cost ₹99 from November 26. Likewise, the ₹149 plan will cost ₹30 more at ₹179, the ₹1,498 plan will become ₹1,799 and the ₹ 2,498 plan will cost ₹2,999. Data top ups will now cost ₹58 (up from ₹48), ₹118 (₹98) and ₹301 (₹251), respectively.

Vodafone



Vodaphone's Rs 1,499 plan has a validity of 365 days. Customers get 24GB data, unlimited calling benefits, and 3600 SMS. Additional benefits of the plan include access to Vi movies and TV. The company's Rs 2,595 prepaid plan offers 2GB data on a daily basis for 365 days. This yearly plan from Vodafone also offers unlimited calling benefits to all networks, 100 daily SMS, and access to Zee5 subscription and Vi Movies and TV.

Jio

This Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 2,121 comes with a validity of 336 days. Customers get 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, and complimentary access to Jio apps. Another plan from Jio priced at Rs 2,599 offers 2GB daily data, unlimited on-net calling, and 100 daily SMS. Also, subscribers get a one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha