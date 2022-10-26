Bhai Dooj 2022: From Smartwatches To Power Banks, Five Things To Gift Your Sibling

Just like your brother, you can also give him the things he likes on special occasions like Bhai Dooj or Raksha Bandhan. The gifts that are heartfelt and memorable – something that shows that the receiver really gets what’s being said. For them to feel truly appreciated on Bhai Dooj they need something that not only reflects the gift but also makes it memorable. Since most of the guys are tech geeks, you can always give him a techie gift that he can use in his day-to-day task, entertainment, or more.

If you have made up your mind and are looking forward to giving him a tech gadget, here is a list of tech gadgets that would definitely help you to pick one.



1. Headphones:

It is always a good idea to give something that is used on a daily basis. It is an economical and most useful gift which will seem thoughtful as well. A headphone that will let him to his favourite tunes or music and even allow him to play games on his phone, laptop, or personal computer. The market is flooded with a large number of headphones which include wired and wireless options. Depending on the requirements that suit him, you can choose the perfect headphones for him.

2. Smartwatch With Activity Tracker:

Another thoughtful and smart option that will help your brother track his health while he’s on the go. Be it an economical or fancy flagship smartwatch, every model has basic trackers which will let him track his heart rate, SPO2, active calories, and burned calories. It will also sport additional features like find my phone, many different sports modes, and obviously a digital watch.

3. Bluetooth Smart Speaker:

Yet another useful gift that will allow him to stream millions of songs from Spotify, Gaana, Hungama, and more in his room along with access to multiple add-on features. He would get an option to switch on/off appliances using the voice assistant, ask anything from it or even pair it with the phone. He can even connect it to his headphones, or laptop through a jack or Bluetooth. There are plenty of options available in the market which includes Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Homepod.

4. Powerbank:

With more usage of smartphones, the battery starts draining too fast, keeping this in mind you can always opt for a fast-charging power bank. It is a portable way to take a charger along with you. Not only limited to phones, but it will also help in charging Bluetooth earphones, iPods, and other USB interface devices.

There is a wide variety of companies that provide power banks at great rates, it includes- Oppo, Ambrane, Syska, Croma, and more.

5. Apple Air Tag:

If you have a clumsy brother, you can give him Apple Airtags. With this, he can locate his keys, bag, or any other belongings with the help Find My app. It will play a sound with the built-in speaker to help find your things, that too precisely. He can find things that are very far away with the help of Find My network.