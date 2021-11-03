New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated with full fervour and joy across the country to commemorate the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. This year, Bhai Dooj 2021 will be celebrated on November 6 and will mark the end of the week-long festival season in the country. The festival of Bhai Dooj is almost similar to the Raksha Bandhan as it celebrates the beautiful and unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister.

On this auspicious festival, sisters pray for the prosperity and long life of their brothers and present each other with beautiful and useful gifts. If you also share a special bond with your brother or sister, then you can surprise them by gifting these amazing tech gadgets.



Zebronics Zeb-Tough



This is one of the best gift ideas on Bhai Dooj as you don't have to spend too much on this. The Zebronics speaker is a wireless portable speaker which is also IPX7 waterproof. The device comes with multi-connectivity options like BT/ USB & SSD card/ AUX along with a built-in radio. The Zebronics Zeb-Tough is priced at Rs 1,199.



Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2



This is one of the most thoughtful gifts you can give to your siblings. Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 smartwatch comes with a 10 days battery life and also has above 60 watch faces. The smartwatch has a 1.4" full-touch HD display, 24x7 heart rate monitor smart band. The original price of Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 is Rs 4,999. However, on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,999



Gift Card



A gift card is one of the most trending gift ideas that you can present to your siblings. Giving a gift card to your sibling is as good as giving them the freedom to purchase their favourite clothing from a brand or an online shopping site. The gift card can be used anywhere only if you load a specific amount of money in it.



BoAt Airdopes - Bluetooth Airbuds



Nowadays, Bluetooth earbuds are quite in trend. This is also one of the best options to gift your siblings. The Boat Airdopes comes with a dual-tone finish on a lightweight ergonomic design. BoAt Airdopes offers 121v2 offers a non-stop playback of up to 3.5H with each charge and an additional 10.5H playtime with the included charging case. The Bluetooth earbuds can be purchased for Rs 1,299 from Amazon.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen