BGMI Unban Date: Is BGMI Making A Comeback In India? Here's What We Know

The extremely popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) which was delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store due to some security and privacy issues is soon expected to make a comeback in India. Earlier, the Government of India had also banned Players Underground Battleground (PUBG) on the same grounds.

Plenty of gamers, content creators, and esports players expecting the return of the battle royale game, however, Krafton the game developer, nor the Indian Government has not made any official statement regarding the comeback of the game.

It's interesting to note that the gaming community on YouTube anticipates the game's return in January 2023 after a player going by the name of "predatorsasuke" claimed to work for Google and revealed the potential relaunch date of BGMI during the live stream of well-known YouTuber Alpha Clasher. In light of the statement made by him, users will once more be able to download the game starting on January 15.

Later, in a different live stream participant Sohail "Hector" Shaikh responded to a query regarding the potential return of BGMI by stating, "The game is returning in January. This was said by a Google employee. Although I don't personally know it, I have heard of it". Additionally, he requested some time from the viewers in order to confirm the claims made by the Google guy.

According to them, the game would resume on January 15th. Hector continued, "I even questioned Thug about it, and he promised to let me know two weeks before the game's release. Therefore, we will let you know two weeks in advance of the game's return,” he added.

In a recent tech video on YouTube, Technical Guruji, Gaurav Chaudhary, a well-known YouTuber, also predicted that the game would return soon. While on the other hand, the game developer Krafton has been assuring the fans that it is in talks with the government of India to bring back the games, however, no positive updates have been made as of now.