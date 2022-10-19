BGMI To Make Comeback In India Soon? Here's What We Know So Far

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game, which was banned because of privacy issues is likely to make a comeback by the end of this year. According to a report, many of the known personalities including YouTuber Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary) have commented that BGMI can launch soon in India.

In his 12th video of the Weekly Tech Focus YouTube video series he took up BGMI and claimed that the famous game BGMI is going to return soon for Indian mobile gamers.

"This message (on his phone) is my favorite message of the day. I've been waiting a long time for Battlegrounds Mobile India to come back, and I've finally got a date about the same. BGMI could make a comeback with an all-new avatar," he said.

According to a report by Reuters, BGMI was banned under Section 69A of the IT Act, the same section previously used to ban PUBG. However, it was also speculated that the game would have been banned because of its links with China.

After some time, an Indian Youtuber, also an Esports player, mentioned that the game would not be coming back before December. Many popular Indian YouTubers also indirectly hinted that the game could soon make a comeback.

Moreover, the release date is still a mystery as there are no official statements on the comeback. But taking on the hints from YouTubers, BGMI could soon make a comeback, that too in a new avatar.